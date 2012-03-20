WCBS' Finch, YES Network's Singleton to Receive 'Denzel' Awards
By Brian Moran
WCBS New York meteorologist Elise Finch and YES Network New York Yankees analyst Ken Singleton will receive the Denzel Lifetime Achievement award at a March 24 ceremony in Rye Brook, N.Y.
The awards, presented by the Boys & Girls Club of Mount Vernon., N.Y., are named after Academy Award-winning actor Denzel Washington, a former club member.
Washington will serve as host for the event.
