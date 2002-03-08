WCAU-TV anchor ousted
Sharon Reed, the glamorous Philadelphia anchor embroiled in what local media
has termed a "catfight" with WCAU-TV colleague Alicia Taylor, is out at the
station, WCAU-TV said Friday.
What began as an online battle between the two or their supporters --
including personal, professional and even racially oriented insults --
apparently degenerated further to include threatening language.
Stories differ as to whether or not Reed admitted threatening Taylor, but
station sources appeared convinced that she did.
Police investigated the charge on Taylor's complaint, but brought no charges
and referred the matter to the station.
Reed, with a lawyer present, gave an interview to a local newspaper this week
in which she said she'd like to return to the air. She was taken off in late
February when the matter surfaced.
