The WB's Kolb upped

Suzanne Kolb, senior vice president of strategic marketing at
The WB Television Network, has been named executive VP, marketing. She reports
to marketing co-presidents Bob Bibb and Lew Goldstein.

In addition, Dean Norris, VP of special projects and
production, and Besty McGowen, VP of Kids' WB! marketing, have been named senior
VPs.