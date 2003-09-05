The WB, VH1 to share 8 Mile

The WB Television Network and VH1 will share the first window to Academy Award-winning

movie 8 Mile, starring hip-hop star Eminem.

According to the deal, VH1 has rights to air the film first, in April 2005,

with The WB free to run the movie in the 2005-06 TV season.

"8 Mile is an ideal movie for The WB, delivering the creative quality,

honesty and integrity that viewers expect from our dramas and comedies," said

Rusty Mintz, senior vice president of prime-time scheduling.

"Eminem is a major

force in pop culture and music and has a strong appeal to our viewers. Acquiring

his highly regarded film debut is a natural fit for our 'Movies That Rock'

franchise," said Ben Zurier, VH1’s senior VP of programming

strategy.

8 Mile is produced by Universal Pictures, directed by Curtis Hanson and executive-produced by Brian Grazer.