WB, TNT, TBS nab Rings trilogy

AOL Time Warner Inc. networks The WB Television Network, Turner Network Television and TBS Superstation will likely pony up at least $75 million for New Line Cinema's Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of

the Ring and two upcoming sequels.

Both the networks and New Line are AOL Time Warner properties.

The deal is not yet final, and sources said it's unclear whether The WB or a

Turner network will get the first play.

All three networks will eventually air the movies beginning in late 2004.

Premium service Starz! has the first TV window for 18

months.