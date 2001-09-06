WB bags two Fox stations

In what the network says is a first, The WB has signed two Fox affiliates to join the Frog Net's affiliate lineup effective Oct. 7.

The two stations are WPXT(TV) Portland, Maine, and WDBD(TV) Jackson, Miss., in the 80th and 88th Nielsen DMA's respectively. Both are owned by Pegasus Broadcast Television Inc. Fox said Pegasus opted to terminate the agreement, saying the stations "were not honoring the terms and conditions of the affiliate agreement," as a Fox spokesman put it.

Todd Leddy, creative services director at WPXT denied the station violated terms of the contract. "I'm not aware of any violations," he said. He said the station was switching because "the WB programming has offered us a great branding strategy in the market."

Pegasus also owns the UPN station in the market, WPME, which has also been the secondary WB affiliate, carrying WB shows out of pattern. Leddy says there has been great viewer outcry for the WB shows to run in prime time, which was part of the motivation for the switch.

WDBD executives couldn't be reached for comment.

- Steve McClellan