Wave Broadband Buys Digital West

Wave Broadband, a unit of Astound Broadband, said it has completed the purchase of commercial fiber services provider Digital West, a move that should expand its offerings throughout California’s Central Coast region. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

In a press release, Wave Broadband said all existing Digital West services, products, and customer support will continue without interruption and that Digital West will operate within the Wave region as part of Wave Business Solutions. The companies plan to commit resources toward enhancing products, services and value for Digital West customers in the future.

Digital West is based in San Luis Obispo, California, and serves commercial clients, including carriers, small businesses, and medium-to-large enterprise clients.

“The Central Coast is home to a fast-growing and dynamic business community, one which we believe can benefit significantly from the combined services and capabilities our companies provide,” Astound Broadband CEO Jim Holanda said in a press release. “Our resources will enable Digital West’s talented local team to connect area business customers over our combined network to more locations in California and across the country, leveraging our technology and capital to broaden Digital West’s service offerings and accelerate their growth.”

Astound was purchased by Stonepeak Infrastructure Partners in November in a deal valued at about $8.1 billion. The company includes RCN Corp., Grande Communications, Wave and EnTouch Communications and has about 1 million customers in Northern California; Oregon; Washington; Chicago; Eastern Pennsylvania; Massachusetts; New York City, Washington, D.C.; and Texas.

“During the past two decades, Digital West’s team has established a strong local heritage of providing exceptional broadband and connectivity services for thousands of businesses of all sizes, at every stage of growth, in a wide variety of industries,” said Tim Williams, Digital West founder and CEO. “With our new partners, we look forward to accelerating our growth, adding new offerings, and continuing to provide the high levels of service that business customers have come to expect from Digital West.”