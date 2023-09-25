Watchdog Group Launches Full Frontal Assault on Max’s ‘Naked Attraction’
Parents Television & Media Council calls on streamer to pull racy U.K. reality show import from lineup
The Parents Television and Media Council (PTC), which has increasingly trained its sites on streaming platforms, doesn't like what it is seeing on Max after the streamer reportedly added six seasons of the U.K. Naked Attraction.
Naked Attraction is a no-holds-barred dating competition that allows contestants to review potential dates in the altogether before themselves stripping to allow finalists to return the favor, as it were, before making a final choice.
The bodily discussions are definitely graphic and essentially the definition of objectifying a future date.
The program carries a warning: “The following series is intended only for mature audiences. It contains full frontal nudity, coarse language and graphic discussions about the human body. Viewer discretion is advised.”
But the PTC is advising that those mature audiences should not have the option of seeing the show at all, at least not on the popular streaming platform, and given that PTC says immature audiences won't have much trouble tuning in as well.
“Naked Attraction should not exist on the Max streaming platform, and HBO should immediately remove this exploitative, pornographic program,” PTC said, adding that it believed Max’s parental controls to be ”weak and inefficient” and unable to keep kids from viewing the “uncensored fully naked contestants.”
The streaming platform, initially branded as HBO Max, relaunched as simply Max in May.
PTC pulled no punches in a statement calling on Max and HBO parent Warner Bros. Discovery to pull the show.
“The fact that HBO quietly added Naked Attraction tells us everything we need to know: HBO is duplicitous,” it said. “It gives the appearance of a trusted family brand by hosting Harry Potter and Sesame Street, but HBO has now lifted its own veil, revealing that it is and always was a pornography channel.”
Contributing editor John Eggerton has been an editor and/or writer on media regulation, legislation and policy for over four decades, including covering the FCC, FTC, Congress, the major media trade associations, and the federal courts. In addition to Multichannel News and Broadcasting + Cable, his work has appeared in Radio World, TV Technology, TV Fax, This Week in Consumer Electronics, Variety and the Encyclopedia Britannica.