Watch! Gets New Face
Michael Rizzi has been named publisher of CBS' new quarterly entertainment magazine, Watch!, which launched with the winter 2006 issue and will be distributed through stations, gift shops, and at show tapings. Rizzi had been with Time's Entertainment Weekly.
Watch! is a co-venture of CBS and custom publisher, McMurry.
