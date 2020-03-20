Washington’s Wizards, Caps Featured in Simulated Games

Monumental Sports Network and NBC Sports Washington will give sports fans a taste of what the rest of the NBA Wizards and NHL Capitals season would have been like by airing simulated games using video games.

The networks will present one-hour versions of the games using Take-Two Interactive’s NBA 2K20 and EA Sports NHL 20, beginning this weekend.

"We know that fans are as disappointed as we are not to be able to watch our favorite teams on a nightly basis. We hope that these fun and engaging video game simulations will entertain our fans and help provide a greater sense of normalcy during these challenging times,” said Zach Leonsis, senior VP of Strategic Initiatives at Monumental Sports & Entertainment and general manager of Monumental Sports Network. “We hope that when people tune in and watch these simulated games, they will be able to enjoy some friendly competitive play from the comforts of their own home.”

Games will line up with the teams’ original league schedules, starting Saturday with the Wizards tipping off against Milwaukee Bucks.

On March 24, the Capitals will play the Stanley Cup champion St. Louis Blues.

The telecasts will feature elements of the video game experience, plus commentary from NBCSW’s announcers.

“We hope this content gives fans a welcome outlet for their passion and interest in the Capitals and Wizards,” said NBCSW senior VP & general manager Damon Phillips. “If the video game version of Bradley Beal and Alex Ovechkin live up to their real-life counterparts, fans should be in for a fun experience.”

In addition to being televised on NBCSW, the games will be available on the network’s streaming platform and at www.monumentalsportsnetwork.com or via any of Monumental’s apps on iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, and Xbox.