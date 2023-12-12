Warner to Disaggregate Max Anew, Set to Sell It Through YouTube Primetime Channels This Time
Starting Dec. 15, you'll be able to sign up for the ad-free version of Max and stream it via the YouTube app
When it launched the erstwhile HBO Max back in 2020, the company formally known as WarnerMedia made business war on Amazon, losing millions of dollars and subscribers to keep the online retail giant from controlling its new subscription streaming service through the Amazon Prime Video app.
These days, under a vastly different management philosophy, Warner Bros. Discovery will distribute the since-rebranded Max seemingly through anyone with an app-base marketplace.
Starting Friday, you'll be able to sign up and watch the ad-free version of Max via the YouTube Primetime Channels marketplace, using the YouTube app.
There won't be a break on the $15.99-a-month price, but you'll be billed through Google/YouTube, which will control Max data and the overall customer experience -- the kinds of things that WarnerMedia used to fight for but WBD does not.
There are currently 45 digital services available in YouTube Primetime Channels.
With Max having lost around 2.5 million subscribers from the end of March through September, WBD took some of the real estate of its press release Tuesday to talk about upcoming programming events.
These include the Jan. 14 debut of the latest "True Detective" installment, titled Night Country, starring Jodie Foster and Kali Reis.
Also coming down the HBO/Max pipeline are the spy thriller and "cross-culture satire" miniseries The Sympathizer, executive produced and starring Robert Downey Jr. alongside Sandra Oh; the DC Studios. "Batman" series adaptation The Penguin, starring Colin Farrell; and limited series The Regime starring Kate Winslet;
As for returning shows, Larry David's long-running Curb Your Enthusiasm returns in February; season 2 of Game of Thrones spinoff House of the Dragon arrives next summer; and Hacks comes back for season 3 sometime in 2024, as well.
