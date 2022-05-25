Walmart Launches Roku-Powered 'onn.' Brand Smart TVs in Canada

Roku already provides the TVOS for cheap smart TVs sold by Walmart under the big box retailer's "onn." brand in the U.S., both online and at 4,742 store locations. Now, you can buy Roku-enabled smart TVs in Canada, at 408 Walmart store locations and online.

With 55-inch 4K, Roku-powered sets selling for under $300 in the U.S., onn. is an important domestic lynchpin for Roku, which has nearly 90% of its more than 60 million active users positioned in America.

Roku is also the No. 1 streaming OS in Canada, a market with slightly less saturation of streaming TV users, and which still holds growth potential for Roku. The streaming tech company needs to expand its user base outside the U.S. as much as it can. Yes, even in the Great White North.

More consumers bringing home Roku-powered smart TVs means more Roku users, which also means more ad revenue for Roku.

Also read: Roku (Not Surprisingly) Mulls Building Its Own Smart TVs

“We are excited to expand Roku’s presence in the TV market with the launch of onn. Roku TV in Walmart Canada stores,” said Marcin Lempka, director of business development for Roku. “Canadian consumers can enjoy all their favourite entertainment and more, conveniently on the onn. Roku TV, making for a more seamless experience. This is an accessible solution for Canadians looking to upgrade their TV without sacrificing quality.”

Added Mallory Craigmile, senior director of electronics at Walmart Canada. “Our partnership with Roku represents our continued commitment to providing our customers with the latest, must-have technology at low prices.”