Wald Heads L.A. Broadcast Department of AFTRA

The Los Angeles local of the American Federation of Television & Radio Artists has named Jeff Wald director of broadcast.

Wald, the former news director at KTLA and KCOP, both L.A., will head up contract negotiations and contract enforcement for AFTRA-represented TV and radio stations in Southern California, reporting to AFTRA L.A. Executive Director Bill Thomas.