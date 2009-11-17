Wald Heads L.A. Broadcast Department of AFTRA
The Los Angeles local of the American Federation of Television & Radio Artists has named Jeff Wald director of broadcast.
Wald, the former news director at KTLA and KCOP, both L.A., will head up contract negotiations and contract enforcement for AFTRA-represented TV and radio stations in Southern California, reporting to AFTRA L.A. Executive Director Bill Thomas.
