Wait, What? Fox-Owned Tubi Partners With Vice on Exclusive Original Documentaries

Vice original documentary 'Cult of Elon,' exploring the rise of controversial billionaire Elon Musk, will debut on Tubi April 26.

In what seems like an unlikely corporate pairing, Fox-owned Tubi has partnered with Vice Media Group to produce eight investigative documentaries exclusively for the ad-supported streaming service.

The first doc, The Cult of Elon, which will delve into the "cult of personality" surrounding controversial Tesla and Twitter owner Elon Musk, will debut on Tubi April 26.

That will be followed up by the May 6 Tubi premiere of Vigilante, which examines the emergence of online vigilantism through the investigation of a Los Angeles-based serial arsonist.

Vice's brand is generally viewed as muckrakingly left of center, so it's a bit on to see it surface within the bowls of a Fox profit center.

Then again, with Vice once again trying to find a buyer (opens in new tab), and its valuation dipping below $1 billion, the media company probably isn't being too particular in terms of where it's getting its distribution.

“These original documentaries will raise the curtain and spark conversation on stories that tap into today’s cultural zeitgeist, including ticket scalping, chatbots and the rise of online vigilantism," said Adam Lewinson, chief content officer for Tubi, in a statement.