Wait, What? Fox-Owned Tubi Partners With Vice on Exclusive Original Documentaries
The corporate home of Fox News will now stream investigative documentaries including 'The Cult of Elon'
In what seems like an unlikely corporate pairing, Fox-owned Tubi has partnered with Vice Media Group to produce eight investigative documentaries exclusively for the ad-supported streaming service.
The first doc, The Cult of Elon, which will delve into the "cult of personality" surrounding controversial Tesla and Twitter owner Elon Musk, will debut on Tubi April 26.
That will be followed up by the May 6 Tubi premiere of Vigilante, which examines the emergence of online vigilantism through the investigation of a Los Angeles-based serial arsonist.
Vice's brand is generally viewed as muckrakingly left of center, so it's a bit on to see it surface within the bowls of a Fox profit center.
Then again, with Vice once again trying to find a buyer (opens in new tab), and its valuation dipping below $1 billion, the media company probably isn't being too particular in terms of where it's getting its distribution.
“These original documentaries will raise the curtain and spark conversation on stories that tap into today’s cultural zeitgeist, including ticket scalping, chatbots and the rise of online vigilantism," said Adam Lewinson, chief content officer for Tubi, in a statement.
NEXT TV NEWSLETTER
The smarter way to stay on top of the streaming and OTT industry. Sign up below.
Daniel Frankel is the managing editor of Next TV, an internet publishing vertical focused on the business of video streaming. A Los Angeles-based writer and editor who has covered the media and technology industries for more than two decades, Daniel has worked on staff for publications including E! Online, Electronic Media, Mediaweek, Variety, paidContent and GigaOm. You can start living a healthier life with greater wealth and prosperity by following Daniel on Twitter today!