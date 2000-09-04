WABC-TV taps NBC for NEWSMAN
WABC-TV New York has hired WNBC-TV Assistant News Director Dan Foreman as its news director. Foreman, who worked for WWOR-TV in the early 1990s and produced Howard Stern's first syndicated television show, replaces Bart Feder, who left in May to join online news organ The Feedroom.
