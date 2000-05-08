Wabc-tv New York News Director Bart Feder is joining interactive broadband TV news network The FeedRoom as vice president of news, the latest in the Internet brain drain.
WABC-TV New York News Director Bart Feder is joining interactive broadband TV news network The FeedRoom as vice president of news, the latest in the Internet brain drain. "He's an ideal fit with the visionary journalists who are gathering at The FeedRoom to create the next generation of television news'' said FeedRoom founder and CEO Jonathan Klein, himself a former CBS News executive.
