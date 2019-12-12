Vudu Offers to Match Video Rental Prices

Vudu, Walmart’s video service, is launching two new programs Thursday designed to ensure viewers have a positive experience and get the lowest price on rentals.

Under Vudu’s Rental Price Match program, customers can call Vudu if they rent a video from Vudu or Digital Video by Vudu and subsequently discover a lower price offered by either Amazon or iTunes.

Vudu will match the lower rental price and give the customer the difference in credit toward a future Vudu rental or purchase.

Customers can also get a “redo” if they decide before going past the 30-minute mark of their rental that they don’t like what they’re watching. Those unhappy viewers will get a credit towards another rental from Vudu or Video by Vudu. Customers are limited to four redo credits a month.

Both of Vudu’s new customer programs aim to further Vudu’s mission to provide their customers with the best possible viewing experience, with unmatched customer service, the company said.

Vudu will also offer weekly rental promotions ranging from discounts to free rentals to encourage consumers to watch more videos from Vudu.