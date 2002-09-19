VOD on ESPN
ESPN will license 150 hours of library programming and replays of some
college football and basketball games to video-on-demand distributor TVN Entertainment Corp.
ESPN plans to make its SportsCentury biography series, past X Games, boxing and
some ESPN original programming available for VOD starting Oct. 1.
The sports network will also offer some time-shifted college-football and
basketball games.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.