VOA Correspondents Detained in China

The Voice of America says Chinese authorities have detained two of its Mandarin Service correspondents and VOA says it believes they remain in custody.

VOA Director Amanda Bennett called for their immediate release—one, who was not identified, was said to be Chinese, while the other correspondent, was Yibing Feng, a U.S. citizen and Virginia resident.

According to VOA, the two were detained in Jinan, Shandong province during an interview with Chinese dissident Professor Wenguang Sun, who was himself detained during a live phone interview with VOA two weeks ago, though subsequently released.

Feng was trying to finish the interview with Professor Sun Monday (Aug. 13). Sun was speaking from behind a closed door to Feng in a hallway when uniformed police ordered Feng to leave the building and followed him out to the street, subsequently detaining him.

"It is outrageous that two journalists have been detained for nothing more than doing their jobs," said Bennett.