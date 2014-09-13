Vizrt Releases Viz Opus #IBC2014

Vizrt has launched a new product, the Viz Opus that will provide clients with a complete control room systems, including Vizrt’s graphics rendering, video playout, and studio automation capabilities.

Complete control room systems have become increasingly popular with broadcasters looking for ways to reduce capital expenditures and time spent integrating products from different vendors.

“We recognized that many broadcasters need to be able to launch new channels on any platform, economically and without sacrificing quality,” said Petter Ole Jakobsen, Vizrt CTO in a statement. “Viz Opus answers this need by combining the proven quality of our studio automation and graphics and video products, and then streamlining the workflow to create a product that is extremely powerful yet has a small footprint.”

Key features include HD SDI inputs, two IP inputs, one HD SDI/IP program output, and one HD SDI/IP multiviewer output. It includes integrated video switcher functionality, back-to-back clip playback and transitions, and an audio mixer. A built-in Viz Engine renders graphics and video for the output channels.

Vizrt says it plans to release an expanded version in the future.

The Viz Opus system also works with a variety of newsroom computer workflows. Rundowns created in ENPS, Avid iNEWS, Octopus, Dalet News, Annova’s OpenMedia, NorCom, and others, are interpreted by Viz Opus to create a rundown that mixing external video and audio inputs with internal video and graphics to create a broadcast-ready HD SDI/IP output. The features also make Viz Opus an idea backup control room or even a secondary control room.

Viz Opus can run alongside a Viz Mosart studio automation system and be ready to take over at any point, Jakobsen added.