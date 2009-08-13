Vizrt Launches New Branding Tool

Graphics provider Vizrt will introduce a new version of its channel branding software, Viz Multichannel 2.5, during next month's IBC show in Amsterdam in private meetings at a hotel near the RAI convention center.

The new Multichannel system integrates Vizrt's realtime 2D/3D graphics and effects with third-party broadcast automation, traffic, and delivery systems to give broadcasters a "hands-off" workflow for presenting tickers, banners, snipes and program schedule graphics, says the company.

"This new version makes the creation, scheduling, and delivery of channel branding an automated, cost-effective process that will benefit broadcasters in today's demanding, multi-channel business environment," said Ran Yakir, head of R&D Israel, Vizrt, in a statement.

New features of Multichannel 2.5 that are designed to further streamline and automate the channel-branding workflow include full integration with Viz Ticker3D, the creative tool for building tickers. Ticker3D elements can now be positioned on-screen with their "buttons" in a pane, which allows the tickers to be triggered either manually or automatically, timed or by automation. Users can also define the import and update rules for these Ticker 3D graphics to be scheduled either by Multichannel or according to their traffic/automation system.

Multichannel 2.5 also adds a new settings user interface, an improved import/update mechanism, and a new interface with Viz Video Hub, Vizrt's video clips database. Using the new Video Hub interface, video clips can be displayed as part of the graphic or the main video.