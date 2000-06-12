Video clips from The NewsHour With Jim Lehrer will be available for streaming
Video clips from 'The NewsHour With Jim Lehrer' will be available for streaming on local PBS station Web sites starting this week. PBS will make the clips available for both broadband and narrowband Internet users. A constantly updated archive of clips going back to February 2000 will be accessible. Features will also be developed for the Online NewsHour site.
