Viamedia Renews Partnership with Service Electric Cablevision

Viamedia announced the renewal of its service agreement with Service Electric Cablevision (SECV).

New York City-based Viamedia sells local advertising for more than 60 cable operators covering 69 U.S. designated marketing areas.

Allentown, Penn.-based SECV provides more than 100,000 homes across three operating regions with internet, TV and phone telecom services.

The renewal calls for Viamedia to continue selling SECV’s local advertising across the operator’s Philadelphia and Wilkes Barre markets.

“Our partnership with Service Electric Cablevision has been incredibly fruitful, and it’s our mutual commitment to the local communities we serve and the Service Electric Cablevision brand that makes this relationship a perfect fit,” said Viamedia CEO Mark Lieberman, in a statement. “We strive to deliver the most effective advertising solutions to the more than 400 advertisers in the market.”

Added Donald Brandt, director of programming at Service Electric Cablevision. “Viamedia has always been at the forefront of innovation, delivering advanced solutions that make advertising simpler, more effective, and more profitable. Renewing our partnership was an easy decision. With Viamedia’s undivided support, our advertisers, businesses and communities have the solutions they need to ensure success, at a time when it’s never been more critical.”