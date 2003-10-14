Viamedia Buys Target Select
Viamedia, a Lexington, Ky.-based cable-TV ad-rep firm, has purchased rep firm Target Select Advertising from Tribune Co.
Target Select represents almost 440,000 cable households across Pennsylvania and in Washington, D.C.
Viamedia and its affiliate companies now represent 850,000 cable households, primarily within the top 10 markets.
