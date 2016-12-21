Viacom Veteran Herzog Leaving The Company

Doug Herzog, president of Viacom’s Music and Entertainment Group, is leaving the company next month.

The move caps a year of executive turnover at Viacom, whose revenues and earnings have shrunk because of problems at its cable networks and movie studio.

In a note to staff, Viacom’s recently named CEO Bob Bakish said the cable networks—including MTV and Comedy Central—that had reported to Herzog will report directly to Bakish.

“In all the time I’ve known Doug, he’s never been an easy act to follow. South Park. The Daily Show. The Video Music Awards and MTV News. Chappelle’s Show and The Colbert Report. Name some of the most indelible hits in our history, and they’ve probably got Doug’s name in the credits and his creative fingerprints all over them,” Bakish said.

But in the past few years, ratings have lagged at MTV and Comedy Central lost some of its most recognizable performers including Jon Stewart and Stephen Colbert.

With Viacom’s financial performance lagging, the Redstone family, which controls the media company, pushed out CEO Philippe Dauman in a public boardroom drama over the summer. Dauman’s interim replacement Tom Dooley, left in October and Bakish became permanent CEO when the idea of combining Viacom with CBS was dropped.

Bakish is under pressure to get results fast, and that’s leading to further management changes.

In his note to staffers, Herzog says he had a “helluva run” at the company.

“As a new year dawns enormous change and disruption dominate the media landscape and the world at large. I know It can be unsettling. But trust me, you should be excited and invigorated by it. Reinventing the brands and innovating with content are the great core strengths of this company. Bob is already bringing true leadership and vision to Viacom. He is a big believer in the power of these brands across all platforms. I promise you are in very good hands with him, as well as your tremendous brand leaders,” Herzog said.

Herzog rose from a producer at MTV to become president of MTV productions and then president of Comedy Central. He left Viacom to take top jobs at USA Network and Fox Broadcasting.

Her returned to Viacom in 2004 to head the entertainment group, which included Comedy Central, Spike and TV Land. Later the music networks were added to his portfolio.

Here is the text of Bakish’s memo:

Team,

I wanted to share the news that Doug Herzog, President of the Music and Entertainment Group, is leaving Viacom next month. Below is the note that he sent out today to his teams in the Music and Entertainment Group. The brands in that Group will report directly to me moving forward.

In all the time I’ve known Doug, he’s never been an easy act to follow. South Park. The Daily Show. The Video Music Awards and MTV News. Chappelle’s Show and The Colbert Report. Name some of the most indelible hits in our history, and they’ve probably got Doug’s name in the credits and his creative fingerprints all over them. In his initial tenure at MTV, he came over from CNN as a fledging producer and rose to become the President of MTV Productions, and an architect of the brand’s leap from music videos to original programming. He oversaw the launch of “The Real World” and “Road Rules,” as well as the VMAs, “Movie Awards” and “Unplugged.”

That run alone would’ve put Doug in the Hall of Fame, but he followed it up by taking the job as President of Comedy Central in 1995, building that brand from a cult phenomenon to its current iteration as a multiplatform powerhouse, beginning with “The Daily Show with Jon Stewart” and continuing through to today with hits like “Broad City” and “Inside Amy Schumer.” Following stints at USA and Fox, we lured him back into the fold in 2004 to head up the Entertainment Group and, under his leadership, Comedy Central, Spike and TV Land all have enjoyed creative renaissances, from “Lip Sync Battle” to “Hot in Cleveland” to “Bar Rescue” and “Key & Peele.”

Doug gives a lot of credit below to luck, but let’s be honest – no one is that lucky. Doug made his own luck by being extremely good. He’s got sharp creative insight, a great eye for talent, and he inspires loyalty and adoration in his people. He’s also the funniest guy in pretty much any room and, above all, he’s an incredible human being.

I know this doesn’t need to be said, but I hope you’ll join me in thanking Doug for all of his incredible contributions to our company.

Best,

Bob

Here is the text of Herzog’s memo:

Hey everyone.

I have some news to share today. I will be stepping down from my post here at Viacom effective January 12th.

Thus ends a 25 year professional journey, and wild ride spanning seven networks, four decades, three Daily Show hosts, over two separate tours of duty, and one joint venture.

It all started innocently enough in 1984 when I was just 25. I arrived at the midtown MTV offices very early one September morning only to find the lobby completely dark. Not one light on and not a soul there. Thankfully Judy McGrath arrived soon after the lights went on and showed me to my office.

I was given a front row seat at the center of pop culture and an opportunity to redefine it a few times along the way. In no time, it seems I was surrounded by a seemingly endless universe of creative geniuses, rock stars, politicians, supermodels, heavyweight champs, comedians, street hustlers, and media moguls. And that was just one night at the VMAs!

We found Jon Stewart in an MTV conference room during a game show run-through, lost Dave Chappelle in South Africa and later found Trevor Noah there, we discovered Matt Stone and Trey Parker on VHS and Pauley Shore in Daytona Beach. (So yeah, that one's on me too.) At MTV News we impacted a presidential race (legally), I got to pump the hand of a POTUS or two, and laughed out loud when Comedy Central unwittingly roasted a future one. I could do this all day.

Along the way, we launched countless hit shows, staged ground breaking tent pole events, threw some epic parties all the while establishing a unique creative culture fueling our awesome brands. Most importantly we connected deeply with our audiences in a way no one else ever had.

It was a helluva run, and I would wish it on anyone. I loved every minute of it.

As a new year dawns enormous change and disruption dominate the media landscape and the world at large. I know It can be unsettling. But trust me, you should be excited and invigorated by it. Reinventing the brands and innovating with content are the great core strengths of this company. Bob is already bringing true leadership and vision to Viacom. He is a big believer in the power of these brands across all platforms. I promise you are in very good hands with him, as well as your tremendous brand leaders.

The best ideas and best people win every time, and you have both right here.

And if content is indeed king, and brands its queen, then you represent a powerful kingdom poised to return Viacom where, once more, it will be the envy of its peers.

When I speak to anyone interested in this business, I always tell them: "You gotta work hard, you gotta be smart, you gotta be talented, and you gotta be a little lucky.”

I consider myself a very lucky man. Lucky to have worked so long at a place filled with amazing and talented people. I leave here enormously proud of everything we accomplished together.

I want to thank all my many great colleagues from over the years, including Tom Freston, Judy and everyone from the original MTV days. And of course the current M&E team: John, Kassie, Tanya, Jason, Kent, Chris, Kevin, Patrick, Whitney, Dave, Dan and Alex. These are some of the finest individuals I have ever had the opportunity to work with. I am so grateful for their friendship, council and support. It means the world to me.

And finally, to all of you at the M&E Group. I want to thank you for everything over the years. I cannot tell you how appreciative I have been for all your hard work, creativity, and support. Your passion for the brands and content inspired and motivated me every day.

I'm not gonna lie, there are so many things I will miss. Like the excitement of seeing a great pilot for the first time, or the thrill of a killer new spot. But mostly I will miss all of you, walking these halls and feeding off the unmistakeable energy that defines this culture. It was my great privilege and honor to lead, collaborate, and create with you for so long. I will never forget it.

Many of you know I am just a camp counselor at heart. I tried to bring a little of that to the workplace every day. Lead the group, play to win, and have fun doing it.

For now, I'm looking forward to seeing what the next chapter brings. I'm excited and little uncertain, and that feels about right.

This company has been home to me for a long time. So I will be rooting for all of you, my "homies", from wherever I may be, and wishing you all the best.

So take care of your brands, take care of your franchises, but most importantly, take care of one another. I look forward to seeing you all somewhere down the road. And remember . . . keep a light on.

xo

dh