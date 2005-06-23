Viacom Names Tax Man
Jay Kushner, executive VP and CFO of ad agency giant Young & Rubicam, is joining Viacom as VP and general tax counsel.
Kusher will have the big job of overseeing the far-flung and many-divisioned company's worldwide tax affairs--11,000 employees; 100 countries; $2 billion in net revenues.
