Viacom Names Lynn CEO of International Media Nets

Viacom appointed David Lynn as president and CEO of Viacom International Media Networks.

Lynn, who had been president of Viacom International’s operations in the U.K., Northern and Eastern Europe, succeeds Bob Bakish, who was named CEO of Viacom in December.

Lynn reports to Bakish and will be based in London but will regularly work out of Viacom’s New York offices.

"Viacom's international business has grown strongly over the last decade and our operations managed out of the UK, under David's leadership, have been integral to that growth,” said Bakish. “David has an outstanding track record at the helm of our UK business, including leading our successful acquisition and integration of Channel 5, and I have great confidence in his ability to conceive and deliver an even more ambitious growth strategy for VIMN in the years ahead."

Viacom has been struggling with its U.S. cable networks losing viewers and declining in revenue. Bakish says he plans to uses some of the tactics that make Viacom’s international networks successful in the U.S.

“This is an exciting time to be taking the reins, with VIMN having a vital role to play in Bob's plans for accelerating Viacom's growth and maximizing its potential,” said Lynn. “Viacom has must-see content, unrivalled global reach across TV and some of the world's most digitally active and socially influential entertainment brands; I believe we have very strong foundations and a clear blueprint for future international growth and I look forward to working with Bob and the rest of the team at VIMN to deliver it."

Lynn has been president of Viacom’s Europe unit since 2014 and was exec VP and managing director since 2007. He has helped managing Channel 5 Broadcasting, which was acquired in 2014.

Before that he was senior VP, managing director for Nickelodeon UK.