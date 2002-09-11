Viacom: Up with Hair
Princell Hair's fortunes are still rising at Viacom Inc.'s station group --
he has been upped from corporate news director to vice president of news.
Hair had been recruited by the group's then-executive VP for news, Joel
Cheatwood, as corporate news director in 2001, and he later took over as KCBS-TV
Los Angeles' news director.
