Viacom execs got $15M in salary, bonus

The year 2001 was a tough year for many media companies because of the recession, but

Viacom Inc.'s top two executives did pretty well in the pay department. Not as

good as 2000, but almost.

According to the company's Securities and Exchange Commission proxy statement, filed April 12, last year, both

CEO Sumner Redstone and chief operating officer Mel Karmazin earned $3.3 million in salary and $12

million bonuses. In both cases, the bonuses were down $3 million but the

salaries were up almost $1.3 million, giving both executives salary/bonus

packages of $15.3 million, down from about $17.2 million in 2000.

Chief financial officer Richard Bressler, who joined the company in 2001, earned $767,694 in

salary and a $5 million bonus.

Meanwhile, Viacom revenues were flat on a pro-forma basis for the year, while

cash flow was up 2 percent.