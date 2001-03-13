VH1's diva field expands

Janet Jackson, Mary J. Blige and Jill Scott will join the cast of VH1's Divas Live: The One and Only Aretha Franklin - A Benefit Concert for VH1 Save the Music Foundation.

Airing April 10, Divas will spotlight Franklin at New York's Radio City Music Hall, with Jackson, Blige and Scott performing to honor her achievements. Jackson starred Tuesday in her own MTV special Icon, Blige is a returning diva from VH1's 1999 show and Jill Scott nabbed three nominations for the most recent Grammy awards. - Susanne Ault