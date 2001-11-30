VH1 remembers 'quiet Beatle'
VH1 responded quickly Friday to the death of former
Beatle George Harrison, cobbling together a VH1 News tribute as word came of Harrison's death.
The network's two-hour retrospective on
Harrison's life and career included a half-hour news special, Remembering
George Harrison,
and a Beatles video block.
It was scheduled to air twice on Friday and again on Saturday night.
VH1 is aggressively trying to beef up
its news operation and produce more documentaries.
Former Inside.com editor-in-chief Michael Hirschorn recently joined the
network to head the division.
