Ververs Joining MSNBC.com
Vaughn Ververs, who has been the senior editor for Politico, Allbritton's Washington newspaper/Web site that has become a top Hill news outlet, has joined MSNBC.com as political editor.
He will be based in NBC's Washington bureau, heading up political and election coverage for the Web site.
Before joining Politico, he was senior political editor at CBSNews.com.
