Verizon to Give More Bill Credits to Fios TV RSN Customers for Lost Games

Verizon said Tuesday that it will give a second round of billing credits to Fios TV subscribers for lost game events on regional sports networks due to COVID-19.

“Verizon is fulfilling its promise to Fios TV customers who previously received bill credits for a reduced number of live sporting events due to COVID-19,” Verizon said in a statement. “Following the first round of credits issued in December 2020, Verizon Fios has secured additional refunds from Regional Sports Networks (RSNs) and is passing on those refunds to Fios TV customers who subscribe to those RSNs. Eligible customers will see an ‘RSN Credit’ on their April bill.

Verizon and other top pay TV operators issued rebates back in December for games lost in the early phase of the pandemic. The rebates vary widely and are based in large part on where customers live. The credits typically ranged from $8-$25 last year, depending on the provider and area.

As the pandemic has dragged on, more and more pro and collegiate sports leagues have come back online. But games are still missing. The NBA, for example, is in the second half of a 72-game regular season—a typical NBA campaign is 82 games.

Verizon currently charges customers a monthly “regional sports network” surcharge of up to $8.89.