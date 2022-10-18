Verizon +play Adds NBA League Pass
NBA's direct-to-consumer streaming service now sold via wireless companies wholesale market
Just weeks after adding mobile streaming service NFL Plus to its +play subscription marketplace, Verizon has announced the integration of NBA League Pass, as well.
Verizon will now let its wireless and home internet customers sign up for the NBA's direct-to-consumer streaming service through its apps, while handling all aspects of the customer relationship, including billing.
Verizon launched +play earlier this year. The free service, similar to Amazon Prime Video Channels, lets users centralize and manage an increasing range of digital entertainment subscriptions, including HBO Max, Netflix, Peloton, The Athletic, Calm, Duolingo and TelevisaUnivision’s Vix+.
NBA League Pass lets users stream all out-of-market games live. The league is selling the base tier of the package, which allows for one stream at a time, for $99.99 this season.
“Verizon has a track record of providing our customers incredible value, as well as great premium content from leading services," said Erin McPherson, chief content officer for Verizon. "As one of the largest direct-to-consumer distributors in the country, we’re solving for millions of customers’ pain points by providing them with an innovative tool to manage and get exclusive deals on multiple subscriptions all in one place.”
