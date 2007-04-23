Trending

Verizon Names Top Lobbyist

Marie Sylla, formerly corporate counsel, federal legislative affairs at T-Mobile, has joined Verizon as VP, federal government relations.

Before T-Mobile, Sylla represented the video game industry as counsel for the Interactive Entertainment Merchants Association.

Sylla, a former legislative assistant to Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-D.C.) will be the lead Democrat representing Verizon to House members.