Verizon Expands Fios and 5G Fixed Wireless Promo to Include the Disney Bundle

Verizon has included a popular promotion for its Fios wireline and 5G Home Internet FWA service to now include the Disney Bundle.

Starting on February 11, new customers for these home broadband services will get 12 free months of the Disney Bundle, which includes Disney Plus, Hulu and ESPN Plus.

Verizon previously supported an "on us" promotion that provided new home broadband users with subsidized Disney Plus.

Verizon added 78,000 fixed wireless access customers in the fourth quarter and now has 228,000, second only to T-Mobile.

For its part, T-Mobile, which provides its unlimited wireless customers Netflix and Apple TV Plus at no cost, was asked about the value of such promotions during its fourth-quarter call on Wednesday.

"When you look at all of that put together, we love how that's working," said Jon Freier, president of T-Mobile consumer group. ■