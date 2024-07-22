Verizon Adds 378,000 Fixed Wireless Customers in Q2, But ARPU Declines
Despite roll-offs of introductory discounts, average revenue per customer declined
Verizon's 5G fixed wireless access (FWA) home internet business showed slightly decelerated but still strong growth in the second quarter, adding 378,000 subscribers vs. 384,000 during the same April-June period of 2023.
Verizon now has 3.812 million FWA customers and continues, along with T-Mobile, to disrupt the home internet business, seizing gobs of market share from cable operators, virtually all of which have stopped growing their broadband customer ranks.
But while FWA has proven disruptive, it's long-term revenue potential for Verizon and T-Mobile is still in question.
Average revenue per customer for Verizon home internet actually was down year over year slightly -- again -- in Q2, to $47.31.
"The relatively weaker results in FWA are all the more surprising since FWA ARPU is still quite low," analyst Craig Moffett pointed out. "Given the seasoning of the base, and roll-off of introductory discounts, one might have imagined meaningful growth. FWA APRU was up sequentially, albeit only modestly, and remains slightly lower than a year ago."
Verizon is still offering FWA service starting at $35 a month.
T-Mobile reports earnings on July 31.
NEXT TV NEWSLETTER
The smarter way to stay on top of the streaming and OTT industry. Sign up below.
Daniel Frankel is the managing editor of Next TV, an internet publishing vertical focused on the business of video streaming. A Los Angeles-based writer and editor who has covered the media and technology industries for more than two decades, Daniel has worked on staff for publications including E! Online, Electronic Media, Mediaweek, Variety, paidContent and GigaOm. You can start living a healthier life with greater wealth and prosperity by following Daniel on Twitter today!