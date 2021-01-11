USTelecom Suspends PAC Bucks to Candidates

USTelecom, whose members include major carriers and communications companies including AT&T, Verizon, and Cisco, is "pausing" its political contributions to all candidates as it reviews that spending.

“USTelecom and each of our members share a common mission: creating opportunity and connecting communities everywhere," said USTelecom president Jonathan Spalter. "As we pursue these objectives, and in light of the tragic and horrifying events last week in Washington, D.C., we have chosen to pause our political contributions while we assess these troubling developments and their implications.”

The troubling developments includes Republicans objecting to the count even after the storming of the Capitol by President Trump supporters, which caused that vote to be delayed, and cost the lives of several people.

AT&T has said it will pause its corporate political contributions to those Republicans, who were led by Sens. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) but that included over a hundred Republicans in the House and Senate.