AT&T Suspends Funding for Republicans Who Opposed Biden Certification

AT&T has joined a growing list of companies distancing themselves from Republicans who voted to challenge the electoral vote count of President-elect Joe Biden, some of which challenges occurred even after the storming of the White House by Trump supporters branding the election a fraud.

Also Read: Congress Certifies Biden Win

It was actually the employees who made the decision about who should not be getting their PAC money.

“Employees on our Federal PAC Board convened a call today and decided to suspend contributions to members of Congress who voted to object to the certification of Electoral College votes last week," said an AT&T spokesperson.

Also Read: President Won't Concede Election, Blames Media

There were reports earlier in the day that JPMorgan Chase & Co., Citigroup, Blue Cross Blue Shield, and Marriott were all "pausing" their contributions to those Republicans.

"We applaud AT&T for taking this step," said Sonja Spoo, director of reproductive rights campaigns at UltraViolet, "but AT&T needs to do more including pledging to never give to these members of Congress again, withholding further funds from the Republican party until seditious members are expelled from Congress or resign, and rescinding donations to the members who they have already given to who took part in the insurrection."