President Trump Won't Concede Election, Blames Media

President Donald Trump took to the Save America March rally stage Wednesday (Jan. 6) to brand the news media the "biggest problem we have" and claim he would not concede the election, but would fight the results.

"We don't have a fair media anymore--they have lost all credibility," he asserted.

He told his followers, most appearing to be unmasked, that the election had been stolen by "the fake news media and Democrats."

The rally preceded the Congress' the scheduled certification of President-elect Joe Biden's Electoral College victory.

The president said he would never concede, that the country had "had enough," adding (sounding like Peter Finch in Network): "We will not take it anymore."

Trump said they were gathered to "save our democracy." He called on Vice President Mike Pence to send the election results back to the states. He said his opponents had used the pandemic as an excuse to rig the election and that if Biden became President the country would be "destroyed."

He attacked Republicans who refused to back his attack on the election as "weak and pathetic." He encouraged his followers to "primary the hell" out of those Republicans.

Trump said everybody knows the election was "pure theft," with him leading before an "explosions of bullshit" turned the election for Biden.

The president mocked Mitt Romney for conceding his election loss to Barack Obama, signaling that was weakness that he would not mimic.

Trump said that he would walk down to the Capitol with his followers and cheer on our "brave senators and congressmen" as they certify, or as he would prefer, not certify the results for states he said were won by his opponent unfairly.

The president also called the apparent loss of the two Republican Senate candidates in Tuesday's runoff election "a setup."