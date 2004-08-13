USA Drops Touching Evil
USA Network will not bring back freshman drama Touching Evil for a second season.
The crime thriller, executive produced by Bruce Willis, averaged around 1 million viewers in season one. That's well below the 2 million or so viewers USA usually draws in prime time.
USA is enjoying far greater success with quirky crime drama Monk and psychic thriller The Dead Zone. Both shows are soaring this summer, drawing more than 4 million viewers each week.
