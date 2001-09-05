U.S. Open scores on CBS
CBS Sports' Labor Day Weekend coverage of the U.S. Open attracted the tournament's best ratings since 1994.
CBS' three-day average of a 2.6 rating/7 share in households was up 18% from last year and the best first weekend of the tennis tournament since 1994's 2.7/8, according to Nielsen Media Research. - Joe Schlosser
