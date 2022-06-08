U.S. Connected TV Ad Share Up 7 Points in Two Years, eMarketer Says

A month ago, the Interactive Advertising Bureau released an annual report projecting that U.S. connected TV advertising revenue would increase 39% this year to $21.2 billion.

This week, eMarketer crunched some of IAB’s data into what it means for U.S. video advertising market share. And, no surprise here, connected TV and other digital advertising platforms, including social video, are seeing significantly bigger pieces of the pie, all at the expense of linear TV.

In 2022, linear TV will account for just 57% of U.S. video advertising spending, eMarketer projects, down from 62% in 2021 and 71% in 2020.

CTV advertising, meanwhile, will see its market share increase to 18% this year, up from 15% in 2021 and 11% in 2020.

The “other” category, which includes things like social video, will go from 18% market share to 25% over the same two-year span. ■