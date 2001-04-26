UPN loses All Souls
UPN has pulled its midseason drama All Souls off the schedule after only two episodes. The series from Spelling Television averaged only 1.5 million viewers in its first two Tuesday night outings, according to Nielsen Media Research. It is unclear what UPN executives will put into the 9 p.m. ET/PT time slot next week. - Joe Schlosser
