Upfronts Spotlight: AT&T, Ford Among Top Marketers on The CW

As part of our comprehensive upfronts coverage, B&C has teamed up with iSpot.tv to take a close look at networks on the upfronts calendar. Today the spotlight is on The CW.

The 10 top spending marketers/brands on The CW over the last two quarters (Oct. 1, 2015-March 31, 2016) are: AT&T, Ford, Target, MetroPCS, Apple iPhone, Old Navy, Warner Bros., T-Mobile, Verizon and Campbell’s Soup.

Also over the last two quarters, The CW’s five top shows ranked by marketer spend: Supernatural, Arrow, The Flash, The Originals and The Vampire Diaries.

Broadcasting & Cable has partnered with iSpot.tv, a company that catalogs, tags and measures activity around TV commercials in real time, to bring you in-depth information about national ad spending. Learn more about the iSpot.tv platform and methodology here.