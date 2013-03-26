Trending

Upfronts 2013: Network Profiles

By

Broadcast


ABC

  • ABC Joins NielsenMobile Ratings Trial
  • ABCShrinks 'Dancing With the Stars' to One Night, 'S.H.I.E.L.D.' to Lead OffOverhauled Tuesday
  • ABCOrders 'Mixology,' 'Killer Women,' 'Once' Spinoff
  • ABC Renews 'The Neighbors'
  • ABC Picks Up Comedies with James Caan, Malin Ackerman, Drama 'Mind Games'
  • ABC Cancels 'Happy Endings,' 'Body of Proof'
  • ABC Picks Ups Marvel's 'S.H.I.E.L.D.,' Rebel Wilson Comedy, 'Goldbergs'
  • ABC Renews Six Dramas, Four Comedies



CBS

  • CBS SetsTwo-Hour Thursday Comedy Block
  • CBSGreenlights Legal Drama 'Reckless,' Comedy 'Friends With Better Lives'
  • CBS Cancels 'CSI: NY,' 'Vegas,' 'Golden Boy,' 'Rules'
  • CBS Picks Up Comedies From Chuck Lorre, Greg Garcia
  • CBS Orders Dramas 'Hostages,' 'Intelligence'
  • CBS Renews 'Criminal Minds' for Ninth Season



Fox

  • FoxAnnounces Nine New Shows and Return of '24'
  • JackBauer Gets More Clock as Fox Resurrects '24'
  • FoxWelcomes Nine New Shows in Biggest Originals Spend Ever
  • Fox Extends Deal With Gordon Ramsay, Announces 'MasterChef' Spinoff
  • Fox Cancels 'Touch'
  • Fox Picks Up Four Dramas
  • Fox Orders Five Comedies to Series



NBC

  • NBC,Affiliates Aim for Mid-2014 for TV Everywhere
  • NBCAffiliates on Board With Network's Prime Plan
  • NBCAdds Three New Comedies To Thursday; James Spader Drama 'Blacklist' GetsPost-'Voice' Slot
  • New NBCLate Night Lineup to Bow Feb. 24, 2014
  • NBC Renews 'Community,' Picks Up Three More Pilots, Cancels 'Smash'
  • NBC Cancels 'Go On,' 'Rock Center'
  • NBC Orders Bill Lawrence Comedy 'Undateable'
  • NBC Renews 'Parks & Rec' for Sixth Season
  • NBC Picks Up 'About a Boy,' 'Believe,' Sean Hayes Comedy



CW

  • CW Makes Changes on FiveNights
  • CW Renews 'Carrie Diaries,' 'Nikita'
  • CW Orders Four Dramas to Series


Univision

  • UnivisionPartnering With Robert Rodriguez' El Rey Network
  • UnivisionCloses Deal With Sony for 'Breaking Bad' Adaptation
  • Univision to Adapt 'Breaking Bad,' 'Gossip Girl' for UniMas
  • Univision to Launch Flama


Telemundo

  • TelemundoLaunching TV Everywhere Service
  • TelemundoTeams With Ryan Seacrest Productions on Music Show
  • Telemundo Pitches Power of Homegrown Programming
  • Telemundo to Open Multiplatform Studio


MundoFox

  • MundoFoxto Debut Spanish-Language 'X Factor' This Summer

Cable


A+E Networks

  • A+E Takes Aim At ÃƒÂ¢Ã¢â€šÂ¬Ã‹Å“Broadcast Ancestors'


AMC

  • AMCLaunching 'Breaking Bad' After-Show


BET

  • BET Looks to DefendIts Territory
  • BETGreenlights 'Being Mary Jane' to Series


Bravo

  • BravoGreenlights 17 New Unscripted Series


Cartoon Network

  • Adult Swim Slates Eight New Series & Specials
  • CartoonNetwork Slates Nine New Series
  • CartoonNetwork Takes Upfront on the Road


CMT

  • After theUpfront: CMT Brings Country to Times Square
  • CMT Greenlights Four NewSeries


Discovery Communications

  • Discoveryen EspaÃƒÂ±ol Introduces New Programming Genre 'Vroom'
  • Discovery to AirFirst Scripted Series
  • InvestigationDiscovery Launching Newsmagazine with Tamron Hall
  • TLC Picks Up Nine NewSeries
  • Science ChannelOrders Challenger Movie
  • OWN Sets Two TylerPerry Specials
  • IDGreenlights 'Tabloid' With Jerry Springer as Host
  • CarCulture Series 'Americarna' Leads Velocity's New Slate
  • TLC Moves Back IntoProperty Space


Disney Channel/Disney Junior

  • DisneyChannel Launching New Mickey Mouse Shorts
  • DisneyJunior To Be Nielsen-Rated Starting April 1


E!

  • E! Orders WWE Divas Series


ESPN

  • ESPN to DebutFirst Daily Soccer Show
  • ESPN Deportes to CarryNBA Finals


Fox Sports Media Group

  • Fox'sLaTorre Predicts $10B Upfront for Cable
  • Fox to LaunchCable Sports Network Aug. 17


FX

  • 'It'sAlways Sunny,' 'The League,' 'Legit' Renewed, Moving to FXX
  • FX to Create Suiteof Three Channels


GMC

  • GMC to Change Name toUP in June
  • GMC, Aspire Ride Upfront Bus Again


GSN

  • GSNOrders Quiz Show 'The Chase'


Hallmark

  • HallmarkChannels Tout Investment in Originals


IFC

  • IFC Orders Three ComedyPilots
  • Knock, Knock-- IFC's Making a Sales Call


MTV

  • MTVOrders 'Scream' Pilot; Greenlights Three New Series


mun2

  • mun2 Adds Three RealitySeries


National Geographic Channel

  • Nat GeoOrders Four New Series; Renews Seven
  • NatGeo Wild Planning New Cesar Millan Series, Specials


Nickelodeon

  • Nick Greenlights SevenNew Series


NUVOtv

  • JenniferLopez Named NuvoTV Chief Creative Officer
  • NUVOtv Plans ComedyProgramming


Ovation

  • Ovation Unveils 'Art Everywhere' Tagline, New Studio-Backed Slate


Oxygen

  • OxygenSigns First-Look Deal With Wendy Williams


Pivot

  • ParticipantMedia's Cable Network Named 'Pivot'


Scripps Networks Interactive

  • FoodNetwork Serves Up 23 New Series, Specials
  • ScrippsNets Add Projects With Joe Bastianich, Vanilla Ice, Adam Richman


Syfy

  • SyfySets Horror Anthology Series From Jamie Foxx
  • Syfy Orders ThreeReality Series


Style

  • Style GreenlightsThree New Series


Turner (TNT, TBS)

  • TurnerAnnounces New Projects for TNT, TBS
  • TurnerTakes Wraps Off Live Streaming for TNT, TBS
  • TBS Orders CeeLo Green Docuseries, Bill Lawrence Comedy
  • TNT Orders Unscripted Series 'Inside Job'
  • TNT Cancels 'Southland'

Tr3s

  • Tr3sto Debut Reality Series From High Noon Entertainment


truTV

  • TruTV SlatesThree New Series, Seven Pilots


USA Network

  • USA Greenlights FirstComedies


The Weather Channel

  • WeatherChannel Announces Five New Series


WE tv

  • WE tv ExpandingOriginals to Fridays

Digital

CBS Interactive

  • CBS Interactive Extends Network Shows Online

Conde Nast

  • Conde Nast Entertainment Adds Vogue, Wired to Video Network

Crackle

  • Crackle Sets Two Feature-Length Movies

Hulu

  • Hulu Adds Two New Series