Upfronts 2013: Network Profiles
By B&C Staff
Broadcast
ABC
- ABC Joins NielsenMobile Ratings Trial
- ABCShrinks 'Dancing With the Stars' to One Night, 'S.H.I.E.L.D.' to Lead OffOverhauled Tuesday
- ABCOrders 'Mixology,' 'Killer Women,' 'Once' Spinoff
- ABC Renews 'The Neighbors'
- ABC Picks Up Comedies with James Caan, Malin Ackerman, Drama 'Mind Games'
- ABC Cancels 'Happy Endings,' 'Body of Proof'
- ABC Picks Ups Marvel's 'S.H.I.E.L.D.,' Rebel Wilson Comedy, 'Goldbergs'
- ABC Renews Six Dramas, Four Comedies
CBS
- CBS SetsTwo-Hour Thursday Comedy Block
- CBSGreenlights Legal Drama 'Reckless,' Comedy 'Friends With Better Lives'
- CBS Cancels 'CSI: NY,' 'Vegas,' 'Golden Boy,' 'Rules'
- CBS Picks Up Comedies From Chuck Lorre, Greg Garcia
- CBS Orders Dramas 'Hostages,' 'Intelligence'
- CBS Renews 'Criminal Minds' for Ninth Season
Fox
- FoxAnnounces Nine New Shows and Return of '24'
- JackBauer Gets More Clock as Fox Resurrects '24'
- FoxWelcomes Nine New Shows in Biggest Originals Spend Ever
- Fox Extends Deal With Gordon Ramsay, Announces 'MasterChef' Spinoff
- Fox Cancels 'Touch'
- Fox Picks Up Four Dramas
- Fox Orders Five Comedies to Series
NBC
- NBC,Affiliates Aim for Mid-2014 for TV Everywhere
- NBCAffiliates on Board With Network's Prime Plan
- NBCAdds Three New Comedies To Thursday; James Spader Drama 'Blacklist' GetsPost-'Voice' Slot
- New NBCLate Night Lineup to Bow Feb. 24, 2014
- NBC Renews 'Community,' Picks Up Three More Pilots, Cancels 'Smash'
- NBC Cancels 'Go On,' 'Rock Center'
- NBC Orders Bill Lawrence Comedy 'Undateable'
- NBC Renews 'Parks & Rec' for Sixth Season
- NBC Picks Up 'About a Boy,' 'Believe,' Sean Hayes Comedy
CW
- CW Makes Changes on FiveNights
- CW Renews 'Carrie Diaries,' 'Nikita'
- CW Orders Four Dramas to Series
Univision
- UnivisionPartnering With Robert Rodriguez' El Rey Network
- UnivisionCloses Deal With Sony for 'Breaking Bad' Adaptation
- Univision to Adapt 'Breaking Bad,' 'Gossip Girl' for UniMas
- Univision to Launch Flama
Telemundo
- TelemundoLaunching TV Everywhere Service
- TelemundoTeams With Ryan Seacrest Productions on Music Show
- Telemundo Pitches Power of Homegrown Programming
- Telemundo to Open Multiplatform Studio
MundoFox
- MundoFoxto Debut Spanish-Language 'X Factor' This Summer
Cable
A+E Networks
- A+E Takes Aim At ÃƒÂ¢Ã¢â€šÂ¬Ã‹Å“Broadcast Ancestors'
AMC
- AMCLaunching 'Breaking Bad' After-Show
BET
- BET Looks to DefendIts Territory
- BETGreenlights 'Being Mary Jane' to Series
Bravo
- BravoGreenlights 17 New Unscripted Series
Cartoon Network
- Adult Swim Slates Eight New Series & Specials
- CartoonNetwork Slates Nine New Series
- CartoonNetwork Takes Upfront on the Road
CMT
- After theUpfront: CMT Brings Country to Times Square
- CMT Greenlights Four NewSeries
Discovery Communications
- Discoveryen EspaÃƒÂ±ol Introduces New Programming Genre 'Vroom'
- Discovery to AirFirst Scripted Series
- InvestigationDiscovery Launching Newsmagazine with Tamron Hall
- TLC Picks Up Nine NewSeries
- Science ChannelOrders Challenger Movie
- OWN Sets Two TylerPerry Specials
- IDGreenlights 'Tabloid' With Jerry Springer as Host
- CarCulture Series 'Americarna' Leads Velocity's New Slate
- TLC Moves Back IntoProperty Space
Disney Channel/Disney Junior
- DisneyChannel Launching New Mickey Mouse Shorts
- DisneyJunior To Be Nielsen-Rated Starting April 1
E!
- E! Orders WWE Divas Series
ESPN
- ESPN to DebutFirst Daily Soccer Show
- ESPN Deportes to CarryNBA Finals
Fox Sports Media Group
- Fox'sLaTorre Predicts $10B Upfront for Cable
- Fox to LaunchCable Sports Network Aug. 17
FX
- 'It'sAlways Sunny,' 'The League,' 'Legit' Renewed, Moving to FXX
- FX to Create Suiteof Three Channels
GMC
- GMC to Change Name toUP in June
- GMC, Aspire Ride Upfront Bus Again
GSN
- GSNOrders Quiz Show 'The Chase'
Hallmark
- HallmarkChannels Tout Investment in Originals
IFC
- IFC Orders Three ComedyPilots
- Knock, Knock-- IFC's Making a Sales Call
MTV
- MTVOrders 'Scream' Pilot; Greenlights Three New Series
mun2
- mun2 Adds Three RealitySeries
National Geographic Channel
- Nat GeoOrders Four New Series; Renews Seven
- NatGeo Wild Planning New Cesar Millan Series, Specials
Nickelodeon
- Nick Greenlights SevenNew Series
NUVOtv
- JenniferLopez Named NuvoTV Chief Creative Officer
- NUVOtv Plans ComedyProgramming
Ovation
- Ovation Unveils 'Art Everywhere' Tagline, New Studio-Backed Slate
Oxygen
- OxygenSigns First-Look Deal With Wendy Williams
Pivot
- ParticipantMedia's Cable Network Named 'Pivot'
Scripps Networks Interactive
- FoodNetwork Serves Up 23 New Series, Specials
- ScrippsNets Add Projects With Joe Bastianich, Vanilla Ice, Adam Richman
Syfy
- SyfySets Horror Anthology Series From Jamie Foxx
- Syfy Orders ThreeReality Series
Style
- Style GreenlightsThree New Series
Turner (TNT, TBS)
- TurnerAnnounces New Projects for TNT, TBS
- TurnerTakes Wraps Off Live Streaming for TNT, TBS
- TBS Orders CeeLo Green Docuseries, Bill Lawrence Comedy
- TNT Orders Unscripted Series 'Inside Job'
- TNT Cancels 'Southland'
Tr3s
- Tr3sto Debut Reality Series From High Noon Entertainment
truTV
- TruTV SlatesThree New Series, Seven Pilots
USA Network
- USA Greenlights FirstComedies
The Weather Channel
- WeatherChannel Announces Five New Series
WE tv
- WE tv ExpandingOriginals to Fridays
Digital
CBS Interactive
- CBS Interactive Extends Network Shows Online
Conde Nast
- Conde Nast Entertainment Adds Vogue, Wired to Video Network
Crackle
- Crackle Sets Two Feature-Length Movies
Hulu
- Hulu Adds Two New Series
