Upfronts 2013: Nat Geo Wild Planning New Cesar MillanSeries, Specials

Nat Geo Wild is continuing its relationship with Cesar

Millan, committing to a new U.S.-based series with the Dog Whisperer helping troubled dogs find a new home (his last Wild

series, Leader of the Pack, was

filmed in Europe). The net is also planning two follow-up specials to the

bio-doc Cesar Millan: The Real Story,

which was Wild's third most-watched telecast ever.

"Cesar continues to be a huge part of the identity for Wild,

the fan base that he's brought to us," said Geoff Daniels, executive VP and

general manager of Nat Geo Wild. "What we wanted to do was bring him back to an

American audience to do the shows here and really get him more engaged with

what he does best."

The network on Monday announced The Incredible Dr. Pol and Fish

Tank Kings will return with new seasons in 2013-14. It has also picked up

new series Jobs That Bite! where host

Jeremy Brandt spotlights people with jobs like tagging sharks, wrangling

ostriches or farming eels.

Wild is planning to do one big special each quarter with

ordered titles including Animal Fight

Night, How Human Are You? and Kingdom of the Apes. The network will

also present the fourth year of Big Cat

Week, including the special Man vs.

Cheetah, for which the network is in talks with the NFL for a player's

participation.

The new programming comes as Wild is "really honing in on

who we are as a brand," Daniels said. In 2012, the network was up 31% among

adults 25-54 and improved 28% in total viewers compared to the prior year.