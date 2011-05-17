Upfronts2011: Telemundo "Shifts" Its Strategy to Keep Up With a Changing America

Telemundo

President Don Browne's wants his network to "shift forward" this year.





In advance of the

network's upfront presentation Tuesday evening, Telemundo executives held a

meeting with media members on Tuesday morning at the Hudson Hotel in New York.





The network

compared itself to other broadcast nets, saying that while their ratings are

declining, Telemundo's have never been higher; Jacqueline Hernandez, COO, Telemundo, boasted

that their ratings are up 31% in total prime for the 18-49 demo. "Our report

card is [an] A++," said Hernandez.





Browne touted that

with the rapid growth of Hispanic population in the United States (said that in five

years one in three people will be Hispanic), the network has no shortage of

demand for Spanish-language programming. Telemundo features over 4,000 hours of

original content each year. Dan Lovinger, EVP of advertising sales & integrated

marketing said that the network wants to make Spanish-language television "a

must-have, instead of a nice-to-have."





When describing

the current cultural landscape in the United States, Browne introduced "The

Shift," a brand new concept the network has adapted to service the heavy growth

in U.S. Hispanic population. With such a heavy influx of Latinos, Hernandez

pointed out that part of this new concept is embracing that both American and

Hispanic influences play a role. "English, Spanish, Spanglish, doesn't matter,"

said Hernandez. "It's about the audience and what they want."





In an effort to

get as antiquated with the younger demographic, Telemundo is launching

"cultural connectors," a community of GenYLA'ers (Young Latino Americans) who

are between the ages of 18-34. The network will use this panel to find out what

is important to young American Latinos, and create original programming to fit

that.





Telemundo's

programming slate this year aims to reach what Peter Blacker, EVP, digital

media and emerging business, calls the "four passion points:" Novella, Sports,

Music and Community. "Our role is to see how we can address all the shades of

diversity," said Blacker. "[We want to] connect with the full spectrum of

Hispanics." Joshua Mintz, Senior EVP, Telemundo Entertainment said the network

wanted to find programs that "connect with the audience," and have consistency

not only in storytelling but also in production values.





This year the

network will premiere four new telenovelas: Amor de Pelicula (Love...Just

Like in the Movies); Caidas del Cielo (Fallen from Heaven); Fisico o

QuimÃca (Physical or Chemistry); Una Maid enManhattan (Maid in Manhattan). Telemundo also has

reached a deal with 12-time Emmy Award winner Christina Saralegui to develop,

host and executive produce a weekend variety show that will begin airing by the

end of the year.





The network

announced that it has reached a new multi-year deal with Billboard to continue

broadcasting the Billboard Latin Music Awards. The network will also be

launching its own musical awards show, Premios Billboard de la Musica

Regional Mexicana.





For sports

programming, along with coverage of next summer's Olympic Games, the network is

producing an online sports channel, that will service content across all digital

platforms including online, mobile and social media.





Telemundo's cable

sister-station mun2 was on hand to announce the launch of brand new, innovative

web site that will be fully integrated with its programming, including its own

singing competition series, El Mas Ching*n and its popular RPMseries. Riding the wave

of popularity for RPMMiami, mun2 announced a new

season, RPM2. The new website is step 1 for the cable

network's new digital initiatives.





At the beginning

of the presentation, Browne remarked that "this is a new America," and Telemundo's new

strategy is one that attempts to keep up with the ever-changing culture. "The

shift is happening right now," said Lovinger.



