Upfronts 2011: Network Profiles
By B&C Staff
Broadcast
NBC
- NBC Opens Up New Hour of Comedy on Wednesdays; 'Sing-Off' and 'Voice' to Anchor Mondays
Fox
- Fox Builds Fall Schedule Around 'X Factor,' Slates 'Terra Nova'
ABC
- ABC Unveils Fall Primetime Schedule
CBS
- CBS Unveils Primetime Schedule With Five New Shows in Fall
The CW
- CW Adds Four New Series to Fall Primetime Schedule
Univision
- Univision Launching Three Networks Next Season
Telemundo
- Telemundo "Shifts" Its Strategy to Keep Up With a Changing America
Cable
Turner
- Turner Plans Original Movie Franchise for TNT
- Glitches Zap Turner Upfront
ESPN
- ESPN Flexes Its Marketing Muscle
Fox Hispanic Media
- 'The Choice' Served Up By Fox Hispanic Media
MTV
- MTV Upfront: More Than 'Skins' Deep
- MTV Goes to the 'Shore' To Draw Upfront Crowd
TV One
- TV One Unveils New Tagline
Current TV
- Current TV Positions Itself as 'Real' Reality Network
BET
- BET Scripts 2011 Programming Schedule
Scripps Networks Interactive
- Scripps Networks' Mission: Converge and Conquer
- Travel Channel Seeks Connections Over Destinations
- Food Network, Cooking Channel To Debut 20 New Series
Lifetime
- Lifetime Orders ‘Modern Love' Pilot; Renews ‘Army Wives'
History
- History Greenlights Three New Series
- History Wants More Ad Dollars In Its Future
- History Woos Media Buyers With Data on Modern Men
USA
- Comedy, Reality, Talk On Menu for USA Network
- Off-Net Shows Are USA's Secret Weapon
Bravo
- Bravo Adding 11 New Series in 2011-12
- Bravo Renews ‘Bethenny Ever After'
CNN
- CNN Pitches Comeback Story
AMC
- AMC Puts Originals In New Package for Sponsors
Oxygen
- Oxygen's ‘Glee Project' To Anchor New Sunday Night
- Oxygen To Launch Three New Series
Style
- Style Developing Weekly Lifestyle Series
- Style Orders ‘Jerseylicious' Spinoff ‘Glam Fairy'
Discovery
- Keeping the Roll Going at Discovery
- Discovery Communications Announces 2011-12 Programming
- Discovery en Espanol to Add 50 New Series for 2011-12
OWN
- OWN Adding Six New Series
- 'Oprah's Encore' Coming to OWN
Nickelodeon
- Nick Amping the Animation
- TeenNick: Retro Series Are 'All That
- Nickelodeon's Perry Sees Robust Market
Hallmark
- Hallmark Channel Opens Up 'Table' To Maya Angelou Series
Hub
- New Hub Shows Play With Games, Music, Money
Cartoon Network
- Cartoon Network Focusing On Franchises With New ‘DC Nation' Block
IFC
- IFC Renews ‘Onion News Network' For Season Two
Sundance
- Sundance Doubles Down on Nonfiction Programming
SyFy
- Syfy Adds Three Reality Series
- Syfy Leaps Into Social Gaming Space
Nat Geo
- Nat Geo Has News For Media Buyers
- Nat Geo Aims To Build Program Franchises
- ‘Dog Whisperer' Moves to Nat Geo Wild
TruTV
- TruTV Renews ‘Hardcore Pawn,' 'Black Gold,' ‘Full Throttle Saloon'
Ovation
- Ovation Gets 'So You Think You Can Dance' Rights
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.