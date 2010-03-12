Trending

Upfronts 2011: Network Profiles

By

Broadcast

NBC

  • NBC Opens Up New Hour of Comedy on Wednesdays; 'Sing-Off' and 'Voice' to Anchor Mondays


Fox

  • Fox Builds Fall Schedule Around 'X Factor,' Slates 'Terra Nova'

ABC

  • ABC Unveils Fall Primetime Schedule

CBS

  • CBS Unveils Primetime Schedule With Five New Shows in Fall

The CW

  • CW Adds Four New Series to Fall Primetime Schedule

Univision

  • Univision Launching Three Networks Next Season

Telemundo

  • Telemundo "Shifts" Its Strategy to Keep Up With a Changing America

Cable

Turner

  • Turner Plans Original Movie Franchise for TNT
  • Glitches Zap Turner Upfront

ESPN

  • ESPN Flexes Its Marketing Muscle

Fox Hispanic Media

  • 'The Choice' Served Up By Fox Hispanic Media


MTV

  • MTV Upfront: More Than 'Skins' Deep
  • MTV Goes to the 'Shore' To Draw Upfront Crowd

TV One

  • TV One Unveils New Tagline

Current TV

  • Current TV Positions Itself as 'Real' Reality Network

BET

  • BET Scripts 2011 Programming Schedule

Scripps Networks Interactive

  • Scripps Networks' Mission: Converge and Conquer
  • Travel Channel Seeks Connections Over Destinations
  • Food Network, Cooking Channel To Debut 20 New Series

Lifetime

  • Lifetime Orders ‘Modern Love' Pilot; Renews ‘Army Wives'

History

  • History Greenlights Three New Series
  • History Wants More Ad Dollars In Its Future
  • History Woos Media Buyers With Data on Modern Men

USA

  • Comedy, Reality, Talk On Menu for USA Network
  • Off-Net Shows Are USA's Secret Weapon

Bravo

  • Bravo Adding 11 New Series in 2011-12
  • Bravo Renews ‘Bethenny Ever After'

CNN

  • CNN Pitches Comeback Story


AMC

  • AMC Puts Originals In New Package for Sponsors

Oxygen

  • Oxygen's ‘Glee Project' To Anchor New Sunday Night
  • Oxygen To Launch Three New Series

Style

  • Style Developing Weekly Lifestyle Series
  • Style Orders ‘Jerseylicious' Spinoff ‘Glam Fairy'

Discovery

  • Keeping the Roll Going at Discovery
  • Discovery Communications Announces 2011-12 Programming
  • Discovery en Espanol to Add 50 New Series for 2011-12

OWN

  • OWN Adding Six New Series
  • 'Oprah's Encore' Coming to OWN


Nickelodeon

  • Nick Amping the Animation
  • TeenNick: Retro Series Are 'All That
  • Nickelodeon's Perry Sees Robust Market

Hallmark

  • Hallmark Channel Opens Up 'Table' To Maya Angelou Series

Hub

  • New Hub Shows Play With Games, Music, Money

Cartoon Network

  • Cartoon Network Focusing On Franchises With New ‘DC Nation' Block


IFC

  • IFC Renews ‘Onion News Network' For Season Two


Sundance

  • Sundance Doubles Down on Nonfiction Programming

SyFy

  • Syfy Adds Three Reality Series
  • Syfy Leaps Into Social Gaming Space

Nat Geo

  • Nat Geo Has News For Media Buyers
  • Nat Geo Aims To Build Program Franchises
  • ‘Dog Whisperer' Moves to Nat Geo Wild

TruTV

  • TruTV Renews ‘Hardcore Pawn,' 'Black Gold,' ‘Full Throttle Saloon'

Ovation

  • Ovation Gets 'So You Think You Can Dance' Rights