Upfronts 2011: ESPN Flexes Its Marketing Muscle

With live sports gaining ratings and growing ad revenues,

ESPN used its upfront presentation Tuesday to reinforce its position, introduce

new shows, show off new technology and remind sponsors how it helps drive

sales.

Ed Erhardt, president of customer marketing and sales at

ESPN, said he expected a strong upfront thanks to an unrivaled slate of

sports that create engagement with fans on multiple screens, particularly

mobile.

On mobile, ESPN said it would begin selling spots on its

WatchESPN app for smart phones and tablets beginning during the college

football season. Sean Bratches, executive VP for sales and marketing, said that

2.2 million people are already using an ESPN app. "That's scale. That's

engagement," he said.

The presentation included testimonials from marketers

Gillette, Taco Bell, Phillips Van Heusen and Edible Arrangements on how

working with ESPN juiced sales, drove traffic and crashed servers.

"If you have a male target, it's almost impossible not to be

on ESPN," said Tom Winner, media director, Wieden + Kennedy, whose clients

include Nike.

During the presentation, Saturday

Night Live's Seth Meyers, who hosts the ESPYs in his spare time, noted that

he was surprised that ESPN even needed to have an upfront. But Page Thompson, CEO

of Omnicom Media Group North America, said the event, complete with Lakers

cheerleaders, college mascots, and a gaggle of the networks on air talent "reinforces

the strength we know ESPN has, it's entertaining and it gets you excited about

the network."

ESPN made some announcements during its upfront:

It said it was emphasizing

new programming on ESPN2 with two new afternoon studio shows: Dan Le

Batard is Highly Questionable, based in Miami, and Numbers Don't Lie,

which should appeal to fantasy sports fans.

coverage of the final 10 races of the NASCAR Sprint Cup series, the action

will not be interrupted by commercials. Instead the network will deploy

its "NASCAR NonStop" format that will feature a split screen showing racing

action, a leader board and a prominent ad. "You can't miss the ad and you

won't miss a moment of action," said John Skipper, executive VP of

content, who dubbed it "sportus non-interruptus." Fox has also begun

showing non-stop action on its NASCAR broadcasts and Turner Sports has

experimented with a similar approach.

World Cup in soccer, the network will present HERoics documentaries. The

series of six short films on women involved in the sport begins June 25 on

ESPN2 and will also appear on espnW, the sports website for women.

expanded with four events outside the U.S. joining two in America,

starting in 2013. Potential cities will bid to host the new events,

joining Aspen, Los Angeles and Tignes, France.

its first original scripted series, El Diez, a 10-epsisode drama about a

professional soccer player in Mexico City.

With the NFL in flux because of the lockout, ESPN emphasized

its coverage of the college game, or what it called "labor strife free

football." It highlighted early-season matchups on Fridays and Saturdays, some

in primetime, featuring top ranked and popular teams including its Sept. 3

kickoff pitting LSA versus Oregon. The season concludes with the Bowl

Championship Series and the BCS Championship Game, all of which are televised

by ESPN.